Romanian MedTech startup XVision gets bridge round investment from ROCA X to fuel CEE expansion

Romanian MedTech startup XVision gets bridge round investment from ROCA X to fuel CEE expansion. XVision, the Romanian MedTech startup behind the software solution that helps radiologists analyze X-Rays and CT scans using AI, announced the opening of a new fundraising round to fuel its CEE expansion. ROCA X, part of Impetum Group and one of the early investors in the company, said it (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]