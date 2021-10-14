BNR Warns About Fiscal Policy StanceRomania’s central bank (BNR) warns about the Government’s fiscal policy stance, which is likely to jeopardize budget consolidation. Romania has a high budget deficit, which will be very difficult to curb, since the budget has high permanent expenditures, Romania’s central bank Board said during (...)
Bucharest subway hosts campaign promoting Spanish literatureThe Bucharest subway will host, starting October 15, a campaign aimed at promoting Spanish literature. As part of the project, the trains running on the subway’s Line 1 and 3 will exhibit posters with selections from the works of authors Carlos Ruiz Zafón, Arturo Pérez Reverte and María Dueñas, (...)
Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania OpenGarbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced. Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), (...)
Romanian Tech Startup Tailent Announces Expansion Into PortugalTailent, the Romanian tech company known for democratizing access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, continues to expand globally and is entering the Portuguese market through a partnership with integrated management solutions provider (...)