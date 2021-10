ACT si Politon Publishing House Sees Double-Digit Growth in Sales to Over 2.5M in H1

ACT si Politon publishing house posted more than RON2.5 million sales in the first half, an increase of 10% on the year-ago period, after having launched 27 new titles, 18 of which as audiobooks, too. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]