Raffaello Shoes Factory Sees Revenue Down 15% to RON263M in 2020

Raffaello Shoes Factory Sees Revenue Down 15% to RON263M in 2020. Raffaello Shoes Factory, the largest footwear manufacturer in Romania, posted RON263.3 million (EUR54.6 million) revenue in 2020, a decline of 15% on the ROIN311.3 million (EUR65.7 million) of 2019, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]