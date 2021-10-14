Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Cluj-based Arobs Transilvania Software, one of the biggest Romanian IT companies, founded by local entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, plans to raise RON 75 mln (EUR 15 mln) in a private placement and list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market by the end of this year. The private (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]