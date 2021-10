Romania’s CA gap deepens by 55% in Jan-Aug

Romania’s CA gap deepens by 55% in Jan-Aug. Romania’s current account (CA) deficit has widened by 55% to EUR 10.1 bln in January - August this year, compared to the same period of 2020, according to data from the National Bank of Romania. The balances of all of its elements have deteriorated. The deterioration was massive (+43%) even (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]