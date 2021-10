Romanian bank BCR prints inaugural ‘green bond’

Romanian bank BCR prints inaugural ‘green bond’. Banca Comercială Română (BCR), part of Erste Bank Group, has successfully printed its inaugural green bond issuance of RON 500 mln (EUR 100 mln), continuing its strategy towards expanding its financing sources and contributing to the development of the capital market in Romania. The issuance (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]