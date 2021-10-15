 
Romanian MPs want to simplify taxation of individual stock exchange investors
Romanian MPs want to simplify taxation of individual stock exchange investors.

The individual investors at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) will pay only 3% interest on their capital gains (1% for shares held more than one year), according to a bill backed by MPs from all major Romanian parties. Under existing regulations, the tax on capital gain is set in line with the (...)

