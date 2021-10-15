Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily

Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily. Romania was importing in the morning of October 14, at a rate of over 2,600 MW - which is a historical record. The situation occurred after the automatic disconnection of a nuclear reactor at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, power grid operator Transelectrica revealed, Profit.ro reported. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]