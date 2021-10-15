RO central bank squeezed between Govt.'s wishes and market's expectations

RO central bank squeezed between Govt.'s wishes and market's expectations. Romania's acting prime minister Florin Citu on October 14 expressed concerns about the central bank's possibly tardive attempts to address inflationary pressures, with a negative impact on growth in statements seen by some as criticizing the monetary authority's policies. "I hope we [BNR] did (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]