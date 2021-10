Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Expects 60% Lower Revenues in 2021 from 2019

Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental, the company managing Bucharest's five-star hotel of the same name, ended 2020 with 80% lower revenues on the year and for this year forecasts a 60% drop against the 2019 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]