Belgium’s Etex Eyes EUR10M Investments in Romania in Next Two Years. Belgium-held Etex Building Performance, which owns building materials maker Siniat, is set to invest EUR10 million in the next two years to boost its production capacities and develop new products, explained Andrei Popa, country sales manager Romania & SEE region with Siniat/Etex Building (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]