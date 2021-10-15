PwC Report: Over 60% of the CEO and CTO globally anticipate an increase in cyber crime in 2022



Over 60% of the CEO and CTO globally predict an increase in cyber crime in 2022 and the mobile, Internet of Things, and cloud top the list of anticipated targets, according to PwC ”Digital Trust Insights 2022” survey. Also 53% say nation-state attacks are likely to grow. Almost 60%... The post (...)