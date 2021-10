EuroinSol Founder Nicoleta Munteanu Invests EUR200,000 In Entrepreneurial Education Business For Children, Schools

EuroinSol Founder Nicoleta Munteanu Invests EUR200,000 In Entrepreneurial Education Business For Children, Schools. Nicoleta Munteanu, founder and main stakeholder in EuroinSol, in 2020 launched Kids in Business, an entrepreneurial education project so far accessed by over 1,500 primary school pupils of private and public schools. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]