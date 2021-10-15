GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 15.828 following over 67.650 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours



As many as 15,828 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 67,650 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. As of Friday, 1,430,475 (...)