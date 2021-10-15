New extension in the CA Immo’s office portfolio: CBRE assisted Eli Lilly in renewing the lease in Bucharest Business Park



CBRE, leader in the real estate consultancy market, advised Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) in the process of renewal its offices from Bucharest Business Park (BBP), a project owned by CA Immo in the north-west of Bucharest. Eli Lilly occupies around 900 square meters of office in Bucharest (...)