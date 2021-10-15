Hervé Le Tellier, José Luís Peixoto, guests of literature festivals in Romania

Hervé Le Tellier, José Luís Peixoto, guests of literature festivals in Romania. French writer Hervé Le Tellier, the winner of the 2020 Prix Goncourt for L’anomalie, is scheduled to take part in the opening event of the Timişoara International Literature Festival (FILTM), the event’s organizers announced. FILTM is set to take place between October 27 and October 29, with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]