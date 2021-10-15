Romania Ranks 14th In The EU As New Car Registrations Grow 4.3% YoY In Jan-Sept 2021

New car registrations in Romania grew by 4.3% on the year to 88,262 units in January-September 2021, placing the country 14th in the European Union, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]