Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania Open. Garbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced. Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]