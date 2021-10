Dent Estet, Part Of MedLife Group, Acquires Majority Stake Of 60% In Stomestet Cluj

Dent Estet, the established market leader in the field of dentistry services in Romania, part of MedLife Medical System, has acquired the majority stake of 60% of the shares of Stomestet Cluj, one of the leading dental clinics in central region of (...)