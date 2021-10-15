BNR: Annual Inflation Rate to Probably Rise to Much Higher Values Than Anticipated

The annual inflation rate would probably rise over the short time horizon to much higher values than those anticipated in the August forecast, which had indicated a 5.6% in December 2021 and levels of around 3.4% starting the third quarter of 2022, Romania's central bank (BNR) Board members said.