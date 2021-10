BNR Warns About Fiscal Policy Stance

BNR Warns About Fiscal Policy Stance. Romania’s central bank (BNR) warns about the Government’s fiscal policy stance, which is likely to jeopardize budget consolidation. Romania has a high budget deficit, which will be very difficult to curb, since the budget has high permanent expenditures, Romania’s central bank Board said during (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]