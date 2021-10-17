 
October 17, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 11.546 following over 41.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours
Oct 17, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 11.546 following over 41.000 tests nationwide in the last 24 hours.

A number of 11,546 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, being performed over 41,000 tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday. As of Sunday, 1,457,260 cases of people infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed (...)

