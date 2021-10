Wolf Theiss Assists Banca Comerciala Romana In Listing Its First RON500M Green Bond Issuance

Wolf Theiss Assists Banca Comerciala Romana In Listing Its First RON500M Green Bond Issuance. Law firm Wolf Theiss has provided legal assistance to lender Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR) for the latter’s first issuance of senior preferential green bonds worth RON500 million, based on BCR’s Multi Issuer EMTN program. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]