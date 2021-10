Agricost Finalizes EUR65M Investment To Open Three New Alfalfa Processing Plants

Agricost Finalizes EUR65M Investment To Open Three New Alfalfa Processing Plants. Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, has opened in 2021 the third alfalfa processing plant. The project of the construction from scratch of the three factories rose to EUR65 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]