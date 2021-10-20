Eurostat: Romania Posts Fifth Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 5.2%, In Sept 2021
Oct 20, 2021
Eurostat: Romania Posts Fifth Highest Annual Inflation Rate In The EU, Of 5.2%, In Sept 2021.
Romania ranks fifth among European Union Member States regarding the annual inflation rate, with consumer prices increasing by 5.2% in September 2021 compared to September 2020, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), according to Eurostat (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]