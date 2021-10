RO president Iohannis announces tight restrictions as of October 25

RO president Iohannis announces tight restrictions as of October 25. All pupils in Romania will go on vacation for two weeks, starting Monday, October 25. The access to most activities will be allowed only based on the green Covid certificate, night quarantine will be established for non-vaccinated people, and the mask will become mandatory in all public areas. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]