Romanian Liberals confident that dismissed PM Citu can get another term
Oct 21, 2021
The National Liberal Party (PNL) first vice-president Iulian Dumitrescu announced, on Wednesday, October 20, through a Facebook post, that the liberals would go to the second round of consultations with president Klaus Iohannis, for the formation of the Government, with Florin Citu proposed for (...)
