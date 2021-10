Belgian IT solutions provider Cegeka strengthens regional presence

Belgian IT solutions provider Cegeka strengthens regional presence. Belgian IT solutions provider Cegeka, also active on the Romanian market, took over the Moldovan software developer DAS Solutions through an 'asset deal' contract. Neither party disclosed any financial details about the acquisition. From 25 employees taken over under the deal, Cegeka wants to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]