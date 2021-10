Finzoom.ro: Three out of ten Romanians have a credit card

Finzoom.ro: Three out of ten Romanians have a credit card. Three out of ten Romanians have credit cards, Finzoom concluded, based on a survey conducted online in Romania. In fact, due to the sample that apparently includes only part of those visiting Finzoom.ro website, the conclusion should be taken with a grain of salt since it is not relevant for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]