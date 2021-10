Moody's upgrades Transelectrica to investment grade, stable outlook

Moody's upgrades Transelectrica to investment grade, stable outlook. Moody's Investors Service has, on October 19, assigned Baa3 long term issuer ratings to the Romania-based monopoly electricity transmission operator Transelectrica (TEL), bringing it to the lowest level of the investment-grade region. Concurrently, it withdrew the other ratings, as per the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]