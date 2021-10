Only one bid for key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania

Only one bid for key section of Sibiu-Pitesti motorway in Romania. Out of six construction companies or consortia qualified in the competitive selection procedure for the most challenging section of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (Boita-Cornetu, 31.33km), only one submitted an offer by the deadline, Economica.net reported. Only the association of Turkish (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]