OTP Bank Romania expects 8% year-end inflation and more rate hikes

OTP Bank Romania expects 8% year-end inflation and more rate hikes. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) will further increase the refinancing rate this year, and it will bring it above 2% during 2022 given that the headline inflation could hit 8% at the end of the year, according to experts of OTP Bank Romania quoted by Cursdeguvernare.ro. The inflation rate at (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]