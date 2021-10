Number of Romanians who get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is rising



Nearly 44,000 Romanians accepted to be vaccinated with the first dose in the last 24 hours as of October 20, while over 27,000 received the third dose, according to data provided by the vaccination body CNCAV. The figures are above the average necessary daily rate according to the targets set (...)