Belgium’s WDP Buys 60,000-Sqm Land Plot in Timisoara for Future Development

Belgium-held logistic space developer WDP, one of Romania's most dynamic investors on this market, bought a land plot of more than 60,000 square meters in Timisoara (western Romania) for a future development.