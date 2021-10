Agroindaf Afumati Posts RON6.7M Turnover in 2020, Slightly Up from 2019

Agroindaf Afumati Posts RON6.7M Turnover in 2020, Slightly Up from 2019. Cattle farm Agroindaf Afumati reached turnover worth RON6.7 million in 2020, slightly higher than in 2019, and net profit of RON860,000, almost half the 2019 level, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]