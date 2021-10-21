Deloitte surveys: Businesses have a false sense of cybersecurity caused by positive self-evaluation of their capabilities and the lack of basic defense efforts



Approximately three quarters of businesses in the financial and consumer sectors have a false sense of cyber security caused by the positive self-evaluation of their capabilities and their lack of basic defense efforts, according to the latest editions of Deloitte Cyber Surveys for the (...)