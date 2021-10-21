NEPI Rockcastle Starts Construction Of Vulcan Residence In Nearly EUR22M Investment

NEPI Rockcastle Starts Construction Of Vulcan Residence In Nearly EUR22M Investment. NEPI Residential, the new residential division of NEPI Rockcastle, the largest investor and developer of shopping centers in Central and Eastern Europe, obtained the building permit and will start the construction of Vulcan Residence, the first apartment complex in its portfolio, located in (...)