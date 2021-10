Cigarette Maker BAT Contributes RON7.8B to State Budget in First 9 Months of 2021

Cigarette producer BAT contributed RON7.8 billion to Romania's state budget in the first nine months of 2021, 13% more than in the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]