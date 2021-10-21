Real Estate Investor Ionut Dumitrescu Teams Up with Superbet Founder Sacha Dragic to Develop ELI Parks

Real Estate Investor Ionut Dumitrescu Teams Up with Superbet Founder Sacha Dragic to Develop ELI Parks. Ionut Dumitrescu, founder of Element Industrial, and Sacha Dragic, founder of Superbet, will seal a partnership to develop the ELI Parks logistics park network . Also involved is Anca Damour, former Carrefour executive board member, with a 19-year experience in the real estate and retail (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]