Nicolae Ciuca, designated as candidate to the PM office; President Iohannis: Now crisis must end

Nicolae Ciuca, designated as candidate to the PM office; President Iohannis: Now crisis must end. Interim Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca has been designated on Thursday by President Klaus Iohannis as candidate to the prime minister office. The head of state had at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Thursday consultations with representatives of parliamentary parties and formations to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]