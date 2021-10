RO president nominates defense minister as PM

RO president nominates defense minister as PM. President Klaus Iohannis nominated acting national defense minister Nicolae Ciucă (pictured left) as prime minister-designate, tasked with forming a Government. Ciucă was proposed by the National Liberal Party (PNL). His nomination comes after last week’s one of Dacian Cioloș, the leader of the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]