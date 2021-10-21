EC Representation Office in Bucharest: Romania to receive help from France, Austria to deal with COVID-19 crisis



EC Representation Office in Bucharest: Romania to receive help from France, Austria to deal with COVID-19 crisis.

Austria has proposed to send Romania 1,075 packages of various medicines for emergency medical care, while France will send additional 89,030 bottles of medicines, 18 mechanical ventilators, as well as medical equipment and accessories, in response to the request for assistance for the (...)