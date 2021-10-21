Bento announces intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Bento announces intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Bento â€“ Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, announces the intention to float on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company targets (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]