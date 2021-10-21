 
October 21, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count up by 16.110 on over 66.800 tests performed over past 24 hrs
Oct 21, 2021

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count up by 16.110 on over 66.800 tests performed over past 24 hrs.

Romania’s SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 16,110 in the last 24 hours following over 66,880 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Thursday. As of Thursday, 1,519,532 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, (...)

EBRD Invests RON75M in BCR's RON500M Bond Issue The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD has invested RON75 million in the RON500 million bond issue of Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), ZF has found.

IAR Brasov Appoints Claudia Benchescu As Chairman Of Executive Board Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) announced in a stock market report that the company’s shareholders approved at their meeting on Thursday (October 21) a new structure of the Board of Directors effective October 24, (...)

PwC: Carbon Emissions Down 2.5% Globally In 2020; Rate Of Decarbonization Seen At 12.9% Annually A 12.9% annual global rate of decarbonization is now required to limit warming to 1.5°C. In 2020 the rate of global decarbonization - the reduction in carbon intensity or energy-related CO2 emissions per dollar of GDP - was 2.5%.

Romania Raises RON1.16B Selling June 2026 Bonds At 4.48% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised RON1.16 billion, almost double the targeted amount of RON600 million, selling bonds maturing in June 2026 at an average yield of 4.48%, central bank data showed.

President Klaus Iohannis attends European Council meeting in Brussels President Klaus Iohannis will be attending a European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. According to the Presidential Administration, the main topics on the agenda of the meeting are European coordination in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EU digital agenda, the (...)

EC Representation Office in Bucharest: Romania to receive help from France, Austria to deal with COVID-19 crisis Austria has proposed to send Romania 1,075 packages of various medicines for emergency medical care, while France will send additional 89,030 bottles of medicines, 18 mechanical ventilators, as well as medical equipment and accessories, in response to the request for assistance for the (...)

Bento announces intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Bento – Intellectually Curious, a Romanian entrepreneurial company specializing in developing and implementing software solutions and delivering IT and Cloud infrastructure services, announces the intention to float on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company targets (...)

 


