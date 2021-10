EBRD Invests RON75M in BCR’s RON500M Bond Issue

EBRD Invests RON75M in BCR’s RON500M Bond Issue. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD has invested RON75 million in the RON500 million bond issue of Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), ZF has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]