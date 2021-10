IAR Brasov Appoints Claudia Benchescu As Chairman Of Executive Board

IAR Brasov Appoints Claudia Benchescu As Chairman Of Executive Board. Romanian state-run aircraft repair and maintenance company IAR Brasov (IARV.RO) announced in a stock market report that the company’s shareholders approved at their meeting on Thursday (October 21) a new structure of the Board of Directors effective October 24, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]