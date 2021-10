PwC: Carbon Emissions Down 2.5% Globally In 2020; Rate Of Decarbonization Seen At 12.9% Annually

PwC: Carbon Emissions Down 2.5% Globally In 2020; Rate Of Decarbonization Seen At 12.9% Annually. A 12.9% annual global rate of decarbonization is now required to limit warming to 1.5°C. In 2020 the rate of global decarbonization - the reduction in carbon intensity or energy-related CO2 emissions per dollar of GDP - was 2.5%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]