More job vacancies in Romania since May and 4th Covid wave has no impact yet



More job vacancies in Romania since May and 4th Covid wave has no impact yet.

The recruitment market has not yet felt the effects of the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the number of jobs rising in September and October, said Bogdan Badea, CEO of recruiting platform eJobs Romania. The number of applications has stabilized, he said, quoted by Wall-street.ro. (...)