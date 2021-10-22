Romania's reformist party USR "not comfortable" with PM-designate Ciuca
The appointment of a former military as prime minister-designate "does not bode well" for the credibility of the politicians and "is not a good sign," said the president of Romanian reformist party USR, Dacian Cioloş. He pointed to the vaccination campaign, which has been conducted from the (...)
